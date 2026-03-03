Aurora, Illinois wants to hear more from residents about data center development

The City of Aurora, Illinois, is seeking input from residents about data center development.

The Aurora Planning and Zoning Commission is seeking more feedback after its meeting last month on proposed data center zoning ordinances. Another meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, at which the public may weigh in further.

The backbone of the digital world, data centers house servers and storage, and they're crucial for rapidly developing artificial intelligence. They're also a major drain on resources.

Sarah Moskowitz, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board, told CBS News Chicago in December that data centers are also contributing to rising utility bills.

Of course, the centers aren't going anywhere, but Moskowitz said the way they are regulated, overseen, and billed for energy use are just some examples of issues that need to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Aurora already has four data centers, with several more in the works. One developer, CyrusOne, began construction its second Aurora data center a year ago.

Officials already have confirmed the existing data centers in Aurora have contributed to rising utility costs.

Because of the interest in Aurora, the city set a 180-day pause on any new data center developments. The pause expires Tuesday, March 24.

New regulations for data centers include updates on zoning standards, and a requirement that developers submit a sound study, water consumption report, and energy usage report.