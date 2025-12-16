Data centers are driving up electric bills and some Chicago suburbs are now putting them on hold

Electric bills in the Chicago area could go up as much as $70 in the next three years because of data centers, according to the Citizens Utility Board.

The nonprofit utility watchdog is calling on state lawmakers to address the growing energy use of these centers, and their impact on rising electric costs.

Some cities already have paused the proliferation of data centers, like in west suburban Aurora, which has established a temporary moratorium on new data centers.

The backbone of the digital world, data centers house servers and storage, and they're crucial for rapidly developing artificial intelligence. They're also a major drain on resources.

"It is a giant facility that contains a massive number of networked computers," said Sarah Moskowitz executive director of the Citizens Utility Board. "These are power guzzlers. They're water guzzlers."

Moskowitz said data centers are already contributing to rising utility bills.

"The giant spike that we saw in ComEd bills this past summer was largely due to the impact of data center electric demand on the system," she said.

Of course, the centers aren't going anywhere, but Moskowitz said the way they are regulated, overseen, and billed for energy use are just some examples of issues that need to be addressed sooner rather than later.

"Without the means to bring a whole bunch of new electric supply online, as quickly as these data centers are coming online, you see skyrocketing prices as a result," she said.

Moskowitz said if concersn aren't addressed at a federal, state, and local level, electric bills in the Chicago area could go up by $70 by 2028.

"Worst case scenario, that's the direction we're headed," she said.

Alison Lindburg, director of sustainability for the city of Aurora, said some data centers use as much energy as a small town.

Aurora has placed a moratorium on data centers and warehouses. Its city council voted for a pause so the impact of Aurora's current data centers can be studied and addressed.

Officials already have confirmed the five existing data centers in Aurora have contributed to rising utility costs.

"When that gets added to the grid in one location, then it impacts the rest of the customers on the grid," Lindburg said.

Aurora director of zoning and planning Tracey Vacek said data centers need more regulation.

"As much as we can improve that impact on residents, that's what we're looking to do," she said.

The moratorium in Aurora ends in March. Officials said they'll have plans in place by then.

Moskowitz said other cities are expected to follow in Aurora's footsteps.

"That's the way this is going to go until the folks whose job it is to regulate these industries do their job. So I think we'ree going to see a lot more local backlash," she said.

In Naperville, residents plan to speak out Tuesday night against a possible new data center during a regular city council meeting.

"This just doesn't belong here. It's off-brand for Naperville," Rich Janor said.

Janor said there's strong opposition to the center not only because of concerns about utility bills, but public health concerns.

"Many residents like myself have small children that are within walking distance of where this facility would be. This is where our kids ride their bikes, where they play on the playground," he said. "Generators that are part of this facility emit carcinogenic exhaust."

In a statement, a Naperville spokesperson said, "The proposed development was approved by the City's Planning and Zoning Commission in November. The public hearing for this development will continue at a City Council meeting in the future."

Naperville Councilman Ian Holzhauer said he has significant concerns about the proposed data center.

"I do not believe it meets the legal requirements for a conditional use, as is inconsistent with Naperville's Master Land Use Plan, which calls for medium density residential development on the parcel. Additionally, I think it is contrary to the health and general welfare of the local community. I have spoken with many residents and received hundreds of messages and e-mails in opposition to this project," he said.

Moskowitz said community engagement like in Naperville is one example of what it's going to take to start seeing change.

"For people who are concerned about this, I encourage you to contact your legislators," she said.