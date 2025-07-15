Watch CBS News
Aurora, Illinois alerts residents to elevated lead in drinking water

Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
The city of Aurora, Illinois has issued an alert for residents about elevated levels of lead found in the drinking water of some homes.

The city said between January and June it has collected more than 100 water samples to be analyzed and found more than 10% of them exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency's action level for lead.

The city stressed these results don't mean all drinking water in is contaminated, but under new EPA guidelines Aurora officials are required to do more testing and alert the public.

City officials said they're working to remove lead service lines and evaluating corrosion control methods.

