August 2023 recorded as hottest ever, according to World Meteorological Organization
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The heat is sweltering to new heights and breaking a global record.
Last month was the hottest August ever - according to the World Meteorological Organization.
It was the second hottest month ever recorded, coming in only after July.
Though it's still early, September is also following the trend.
