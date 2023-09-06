August 2023 recorded as hottest ever, according to World Meteorological Organization

August 2023 reported as hottest one on record

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The heat is sweltering to new heights and breaking a global record.

Last month was the hottest August ever - according to the World Meteorological Organization.

It was the second hottest month ever recorded, coming in only after July.

Though it's still early, September is also following the trend.