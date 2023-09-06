Watch CBS News
August 2023 recorded as hottest ever, according to World Meteorological Organization

August 2023 reported as hottest one on record
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The heat is sweltering to new heights and breaking a global record.

Last month was the hottest August ever - according to the World Meteorological Organization.

It was the second hottest month ever recorded, coming in only after July.

Though it's still early, September is also following the trend.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 9:26 AM

