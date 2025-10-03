2 men killed in shooting at Auburn Gresham apartment building

Two men were shot and killed Friday night at an apartment building in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said, around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 900 block of West 85th Street, and found a man in an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a search of the building, police found a second man who had been shot in the alley. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso, and was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe both men were shot inside the apartment.

No one was in custody Friday night. Area 2 detectives were investigating.