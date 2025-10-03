Watch CBS News
2 men killed in shooting at Auburn Gresham apartment building

Todd Feurer
Two men were shot and killed Friday night at an apartment building in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said, around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 900 block of West 85th Street, and found a man in an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a search of the building, police found a second man who had been shot in the alley. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso, and was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe both men were shot inside the apartment.

No one was in custody Friday night. Area 2 detectives were investigating.

