Man found shot to death in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning at a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, a couple doors down from a fire.
Police said a 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at a home in the 7800 block of South Sangamon Street around 10:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chicago Fire Department officials said the victim was found a couple doors south of an apartment building fire on the same block.
No one was injured during that fire.
Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
