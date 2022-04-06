Watch CBS News

Man found shot to death in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning at a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, a couple doors down from a fire.

Police said a 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at a home in the 7800 block of South Sangamon Street around 10:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the victim was found a couple doors south of an apartment building fire on the same block.

No one was injured during that fire.

Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

First published on April 6, 2022 / 11:52 AM

