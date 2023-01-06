Watch CBS News
Man, 57, shot while running away from attempted robbery in Hyde Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot after running away from an attempted robbery in Hyde Park Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue around 3:19 a.m.

Chicago police say the victim, 57, was walking home when he was approached by a white sedan.

An unidentified male suspect pointed a handgun at the victim from the vehicle and demanded his personal belongings.

The victim refused and began to run from the vehicle when he was shot, police said.

The victim was struck once on the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago where he is listed in good condition.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.   

No arrests were made. 

First published on January 6, 2023 / 9:14 AM

