ATM stolen from Lincoln Park grocery store

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — An ATM was stolen from a grocery store in Lincoln Park early Monday morning. 

Around 4 a.m., Chicago police said burglars smashed the glass windows of the "Go Grocer" store in the 500 block of West Diversey Parkway. 

Police said the group then tied a chain around an ATM and pulled it out with a red SUV. 

The offenders got away with the ATM. The amount of money stolen is unknown at this time. 

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 

