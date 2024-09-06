Multiple ATM burglaries, thefts reported across Chicago's South Side

The video above is from an earlier report.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple ATM burglaries and thefts were reported Friday morning across the city's South Side. In one case, the suspects used a chain, and in another, they entered the business through the roof.

The first incident happened just before 4 a.m. at the Save Big Food Mart in the 1900 block of East 95th Street in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Surveillance video showed that after the crew smashed out the front door's glass window, they broke in and wrapped a chain around the machine, then used a truck to pull it outside.

That's when they threw it into the back of a blue pickup truck and left the scene, also in a black SUV, in an unknown direction.

The ATM was recovered a short time later in the 1000 block of West 120th Street.

Less than an hour later, around 4:57 a.m., three suspects broke the front window of a Walgreens store in the 9100 block of South Commercial Avenue and took money from cash registers. An ATM inside was damaged, but no money was taken from it.

The group fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Minutes after, around 5:20 a.m., burglars forced their way through the roof of a liquor store in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street. Once inside, they damaged an ATM, but it's unclear if any money was taken.

Police did not confirm if the burglaries and thefts were connected.

As of Friday, no arrests were made.