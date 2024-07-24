At least one black bear spotted at multiple downstate Illinois sites

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The famous "Bear Down, Chicago Bears" fight song tells us the Bears are the pride and joy of Illinois—but actual, literal bears are scarce in the state.

However, at least one bear has been spotted in downstate Illinois lately.

This week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources noted that North American black bears have established populations in Missouri and Wisconsin—and thus, bears sometimes come into Illinois during the summer months despite no resident populations in the state.

Recently, bear sightings have been confirmed in Saline, Pope, Williamson, and Jackson counties in Southern Illinois. The IDNR said it was not clear whether this was just one bear or several.

"IDNR biologists are monitoring the bear's movement and appreciate receiving ongoing reports from the public of its whereabouts," IDNR wildlife chief Mike Wefer said in a news release. "We're also grateful to everyone who has followed our advice to leave the bear alone and enjoy the rare privilege of observing it from a safe distance."

Carbondale—the home of Southern Illinois University, and the center of national attention for being on the path of totality during the solar eclipses of 2017 and this year—is now also on the map for a bear sighting. The Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course in Carbondale said a black bear was spotted between holes 4 and 6 on Sunday.

Photos on social media also showed a bear at the Jackson County Country Club near Murphysboro the same day.

A bear sighting was also reported in the Marion area—prompting a warning from the Kokopelli Golf Club. The Williamson County Sheriff's office said on Thursday morning last week, a black bear was seen near Galatia Post and Angelville roads in the eastern part of the county.

A bear was also seen in the village of Carrier Mills farther east, according to social media reports.

The IDNR explains that during the early summer months, yearling bears disperse from their birth ranges to look for food and a permanent home range. Adult males travel all around in search of mates, whole nursing females venture away from their home ranges with their cubs full of energy.

Bears are omnivores, and eat all different plants and animals, the IDNR noted. During the spring and summer, bears mostly eat plants---along with proteins from sources such as small mammals, fish, insects, birds, reptiles, or even carrion.

The IDNR advises avoiding direct encounters with bears, and for people to check their property for food that might interest bears if one is reported in the area—as bears have strong noses that can smell anything from more than a mile.

Bears are also prone to investigating anything that might have food in it, including barbecue grills, dog dishes, and garbage cans, the IDNR noted.

Black bears have been spotted closer to Chicago in recent years. A bear was spotted in Gurnee and Antioch in Lake County in June of last year.

The first bear sighting in June 2023 was in Gurnee, near the Gurnee Mills Mall. Three days later, a bear was spotted in the backyard of an Antioch home.

At one time, black bears were common in Illinois—but they were eliminated from the state by 1870. Black bears have been protected by the Illinois Wildlife Code since 2016, and may not be hunted or killed unless in defense of an imminent threat.

Bear hunting is allowed in 27 states—including Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Missouri.

The practice is controversial in some states—in New Jersey, state-regulated bear hunting resumed after a ban of more than 30 years, only to be halted again by an executive order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018. But bear hunting resumed in New Jersey in 2022—with bear sightings up 237% and dozens of aggressive encounters reported.

Animal rights groups in New Jersey have protested the bear hunts and called them inhumane.