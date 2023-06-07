Parent spots bear near Gurnee daycare center, popular mall

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) – Gurnee police issued an unusual warning after a bear was seen near a daycare center on Wednesday morning.

A parent at the Hunt Club Kindercare shot a video that appears to show a black bear running in the area of Hunt Club Road and Route 132 on Wednesday morning.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had the story on the search for the animal and warning from authorities.

Police received the call around 8:45 a.m. When officers arrived, a bear was nowhere to be found.

It's not clear why the animal made its way into such a populated area.

Parents who spoke with CBS 2 said they got an email from the daycare saying everyone inside was OK.

"I think it was a little scary to have a bear so near like that and then there's kids," said parent Jessica Francoeur. "Thank God they were inside and the play yard is gated. That's good too."

There were no reports of anyone being hurt. The police department is working with wildlife officials to respond to the area if the animal is spotted.

If residents come across the bear, they're asked not to run or surprise the animal.