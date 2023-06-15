Officials believe same bear was spotted in Gurnee, Antioch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Officials now believe it was the same black bear that was spotted in Gurnee and Antioch last week.

Lake County Sheriff's officials told us Wednesday night that Illinois state wildlife officials believe it was the same bear.

The first bear sighting was in Gurnee, near the Gurnee Mills Mall. A parent at the Hunt Club Kindercare shot a video that appears to show a black bear running in the area of Hunt Club Road and Route 132 on the morning of Wednesday of last week.

Three days later, a bear was spotted in the backyard of an Antioch home. A family said the bear showed up on their back porch on Deer Ridge Lane.

A black bear tore down the bird feeder on a family's back porch in unincorporated Antioch, Illinois, on June 10, 2023 Lake County Sheriff

"Heard a loud crash. Long story short, it was my metal bird feeder that was bolted down to my deck, and he pulled the whole thing down, and I assumed it was raccoons, because we have lots of raccoons. And I went to the door, and he was just standing there looking at me," said Natalie Fields.

Once common, black bears don't have a resident population in the area, but the Department of Natural Resources said individual bears may travel to Illinois from Missouri and Wisconsin. The IDNR has reported just five spottings in the past five years.

If you see a black bear, don't run away or surprise the bear. Make some nose so it knows you're there. Black bears are not likely to attack a person unless they feel trapped or provoked. Keep your distance, and if it sees you, stand your ground and make yourself look as big as you can by standing up straight, and raising your arms in the air. Back up slowly, and get inside a building or car if possible.

If you have any food with you, drop it, and keep backing away from the bear. If it attacks, don't play dead, and try to fight it off.