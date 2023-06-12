Antioch family spots black bear on porch, tearing down bird feeder.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A black bear surprised an Antioch family Saturday evening, when it appeared on their back porch.

"Heard a loud crash. Long story short, it was my metal bird feeder that was bolted down to my deck, and he pulled the whole thing down, and I assumed it was raccoons, because we have lots of raccoons. And I went to the door, and he was just standing there looking at me," Natalie Fields said.

Fields lives on Deer Ridge Lane in Antioch. She said, after she quickly snapped a few pictures, the bear ran off.

"I think it was just hungry. I mean, you would be too, but yeah, he seemed fine," Fields said.

As of Monday morning, the bear has not been caught.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department issued a warning Sunday night, telling people not to approach the bear and to call police if they spot it.

Sheriff's officials said they do not want to drug or relocate the bear. They said such bear sightings are becoming more common, and they don't want people to panic.

If you see one, don't run away or surprise the bear. Make some nose so it knows you're there. Black bears are not likely to attack a person unless they feel trapped or provoked. Keep your distance, and if it sees you, stand your ground and make yourself look as big as you can by standing up straight, and raising your arms in the air. Back up slowly, and get inside a building or car if possible.

If you have any food with you, drop it, and keep backing away from the bear. If it attacks, don't play dead, and try to fight it off.

The latest sighting comes just three days after a black bear was spotted about 40 miles away in Gurnee. It's unclear if both sightings involve the same animal.