Chicago lures Aspen Ideas climate change conference away from Miami

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Aspen Ideas: Climate conference will move to Chicago this year, after the first three years of the annual climate change conference were held in Miami, organizers and Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday.

The conference enlists global and local experts on environmental and climate science to discuss potential solutions to climate change.

The Aspen Institute, which launched the first Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami in 2022, will partner with the Chicago Climate Corps (C3) to host this year's conference in Chicago at McCormick Place from July 21-22.

C3 is focused on bringing together leaders aged 25-40 to spur regional climate action.

Pritzker said the creativity offered at the annual conference can benefit more than just the climate.

"We can build up industries that create jobs and opportunity for our people. We can make our communities cleaner and healthier. We can drive innovation that dramatically improves our collective standard of living," he said.

Pritzker's office said the state's focus on fresh water, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and other environmental initiatives make the state a "regional powerhouse" that is leading the way in expanding the clean energy economy.

Specifically, Pritzker's office pointed to the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which his office said created more than 8,000 clean energy jobs between 2021 and 2023. The law provides incentives to develop renewable energy, and sets a goal of having 40% of the state's electricity generated by renewable energy sources such as wind and solar by 2030.

Pritzker's office said the state also has established 11 workforce hubs across Illinois to provide job training in green energy careers.

The governor spoke at last year's conference during a panel on fresh water's role in climate conservation.