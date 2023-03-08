VP Kamala Harris to take part in Aspen Ideas: Climate conference on Miami Beach

MIAMI - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in South Florida on Wednesday to take part in the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach.

The conference is kicking off its second year to combat climate change

Harris will participate in a moderated conversation on the Biden-Harris administration's investments and actions to combat the climate crisis and ongoing efforts to build a new clean energy economy that works for all.

Many say Miami Beach is the perfect place to stage the conference since it is ground zero for climate change, especially when talking about sea level rise and increasing temperatures.

Several of the conference participants took part in a beach clean-up on Tuesday.

"I feel everyone is more inspired, everyone is ready to talk more about it, to start looking into solutions, to find innovations, what else can we do?" said Sophie Ringel, founder of Clean Miami Beach.

"If we do not educate ourselves on sea level rise and climate change, then we're going to be left with situations where we have no time to implement the solutions that we already have and we're continuing to work on. The short answer for you, if we don't, we're going to be underwater where we stand now," said conversationist Trent Bryan.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will also take part in the conference on Wednesday. She will participate in a conversation moderated by the CEO and President of the International Center for Research on Women, Peggy Clark, and host a roundtable with environmental women leaders on International Women's Day.