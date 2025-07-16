River North lounge shutting down after deadly Chicago mass shooting

Artis Restaurant and Lounge in Chicago's River North neighborhood announced it will shut down after a deadly mass shooting earlier in the month.

In a statement on Instagram, owners of Artis Restaurant and Lounge said their "curated space of love and acceptance was threatened by a senseless act of hate." Owners said they will "carry this scar" forever.

Chicago police said around 11 p.m. on July 2, a dark vehicle drove past the building at 311 W. Chicago Ave., and three people from inside the vehicle fired shots into a crowd of people standing on the sidewalk. Four people were killed and 14 others were wounded in the shooting.

The crowd was leaving Artis Lounge following an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz.

Police said the shooting was a targeted attack, with some of the victims among Mello Buckzz's inner circle.

$10,000 reward for information leading to arrest

Chicago Police Belmont Area detectives are investigating and have urged witnesses or anyone else with information to come forward.

Cook County Crime Stoppers announced they are offering a cash reward of $10,000 for information leading to arrests in the mass shooting.

In addition to that hotline, anyone with information can submit a tip at CPDTIP.com or email TIPS@CookCountyCrimeStoppers.org. Crime Stoppers noted that tipsters need not give their names, and a code number will be issued to claim any eligible reward.