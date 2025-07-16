Watch CBS News
Local News

River North lounge shutting down after deadly Chicago mass shooting

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

River North lounge shutting down after deadly mass shooting
River North lounge shutting down after deadly mass shooting 00:26

Artis Restaurant and Lounge in Chicago's River North neighborhood announced it will shut down after a deadly mass shooting earlier in the month. 

In a statement on Instagram, owners of Artis Restaurant and Lounge said their "curated space of love and acceptance was threatened by a senseless act of hate." Owners said they will "carry this scar" forever. 

Chicago police said around 11 p.m. on July 2, a dark vehicle drove past the building at 311 W. Chicago Ave., and three people from inside the vehicle fired shots into a crowd of people standing on the sidewalk. Four people were killed and 14 others were wounded in the shooting.

The crowd was leaving Artis Lounge following an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz.  

Police said the shooting was a targeted attack, with some of the victims among Mello Buckzz's inner circle.

$10,000 reward for information leading to arrest 

Chicago Police Belmont Area detectives are investigating and have urged witnesses or anyone else with information to come forward.

Cook County Crime Stoppers announced they are offering a cash reward of $10,000 for information leading to arrests in the mass shooting. 

In addition to that hotline, anyone with information can submit a tip at CPDTIP.com or email TIPS@CookCountyCrimeStoppers.org. Crime Stoppers noted that tipsters need not give their names, and a code number will be issued to claim any eligible reward.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.