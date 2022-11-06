Watch CBS News
1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting outside River North nightclub

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is dead, and three others are wounded following a shooting at a River North nightclub Sunday morning, police say.

The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Police said after a group of individuals were thrown out of the nightclub, that's when a fight ensued and two unknown men produced firearms and began shooting.  A total of four people were shot.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately performed aid to the victim including applying a tourniquet and performing CPR.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man was struck in the leg and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Another 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was also transported to Northwestern in good condition.

A 24-year-old woman was struck in the leg and is listed in good condition at Northwestern Hospital.

Two weapons were recovered, and a suspect was taken into custody by responding officers.

Police say they are looking for a possible second shooter. 

Area Three Detectives are investigating. 

