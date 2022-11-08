Police shut down Hush nightclub in River North, Bar 171 in Archer Heights after shootings

Alderman wants to shut down nightclub where one person was killed, three were hurt in shooting

Video is from an earlier story.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police have shut down the Hush nightclub in River North after a shooting outside the venue in which one person was killed and three were injured.

CBS 2's Tara Molina reported that police on Tuesday ordered a summary closure of Hush, at 311 W. Chicago Ave. in the wake of the shooting early Sunday morning.

The chain of events that led to the shooting erupted at 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A group had been thrown out of Hush – and they started fighting.

A man pulled out a gun and started shooting. An armed security guard pulled out his gun shot back.

The security guard was shot in the arm. A 30-year-old man identified as Arsen Solaqa was shot and killed.

Two other men and took themselves to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said there was an arrest, and two guns were recovered.

City officials have called the nightclub a nuisance.

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) did not mince words - calling Hush a source of violence, a "chronic neighborhood problem," and a "drain on police resources."

Reilly has been petitioning for a revocation hearing on Hush's liquor license.

Also ordered shuttered by police was Bar 171, at 5147 S. Archer Ave. in the Archer Heights neighborhood, outside which five people were shot and wounded over the weekend.

That shooting happened just after midnight Sunday. Police said during a birthday party, one gang member was approached by an opposing gang member. Shots were fired during a quarrel.

One person hurt was cooperating with police after the shooting. Four other people self-transported to a local hospital and were not cooperating with police.