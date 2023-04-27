Watch CBS News
Local News

Art Center in Highland Park hosting tattooing event for parade shooting survivors

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Art Center in Highland Park hosting tattooing event for parade shooting survivors
Art Center in Highland Park hosting tattooing event for parade shooting survivors 00:26

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Survivors of last year's highland park parade shooting can sign up for a unique event allowing them to heal using tattoos.

The Art Center Highland Park is hosting the event on May 27, but registration is open online. The organization Healing Ink will bring several tattoo artists to help.

The group says tattoos have healing powers and the event is focused on physically and emotionally healing the survivors.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 7:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.