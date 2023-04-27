Art Center in Highland Park hosting tattooing event for parade shooting survivors
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Survivors of last year's highland park parade shooting can sign up for a unique event allowing them to heal using tattoos.
The Art Center Highland Park is hosting the event on May 27, but registration is open online. The organization Healing Ink will bring several tattoo artists to help.
The group says tattoos have healing powers and the event is focused on physically and emotionally healing the survivors.
