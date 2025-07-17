Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with arson for Blue Island house fire that injured firefighter, killed dog

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A man has been charged with arson after a house fire that killed a dog and left a firefighter injured in south suburban Blue Island, Illinois, early Monday morning. 

Blue Island officials said Ronaldo Nunez, 22, was charged with felony aggravated arson, aggravated animal cruelty, and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon. 

Firefighters were called to the two-alarm fire in the 2000 block of Vermont Street around 4:15 a.m. Police said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The fire spread to three other homes and to a commercial business, Vanessa's Beauty Salon, at the back of one of the homes. 

Fire officials said a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. 

A man who lives at that home where the fire started said he was at work when his neighbors called him to tell him his house was on fire. His brother, who suffered minor burns, was the only person home. He was hospitalized to have his burns treated, his family said. 

One of the families impacted initially thought their German shepherd Lexi escaped the flames, but later posted on social media that her body was found inside the home.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.