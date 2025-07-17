Man charged with arson for Blue Island house fire that injured firefighter, killed dog

A man has been charged with arson after a house fire that killed a dog and left a firefighter injured in south suburban Blue Island, Illinois, early Monday morning.

Blue Island officials said Ronaldo Nunez, 22, was charged with felony aggravated arson, aggravated animal cruelty, and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Firefighters were called to the two-alarm fire in the 2000 block of Vermont Street around 4:15 a.m. Police said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The fire spread to three other homes and to a commercial business, Vanessa's Beauty Salon, at the back of one of the homes.

Fire officials said a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

A man who lives at that home where the fire started said he was at work when his neighbors called him to tell him his house was on fire. His brother, who suffered minor burns, was the only person home. He was hospitalized to have his burns treated, his family said.

One of the families impacted initially thought their German shepherd Lexi escaped the flames, but later posted on social media that her body was found inside the home.