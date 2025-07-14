Watch CBS News
Family searching for dog who escaped house fire that spread to 2 homes in south Chicago suburb

Elyssa Kaufman
A family who escaped a house fire that spread to two other homes in south suburban Blue Island is now searching for their dog Monday morning. 

Video from the scene shows heavy smoke billowing from the significantly damaged house in the 2000 block of Vermont Street. The fire spread to at least two other buildings, including one commercial business that was located in the back of a home. 

The family said their dog, Lexi, made it out of the house, but is missing. 

screenshot-2025-07-14-071112.png

It is not clear if any injuries were reported. 

Chicago fire officials have not released further details. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

