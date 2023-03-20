Man arrested for stealing Rockford funeral van with body inside

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after a funeral van was stolen with a body still inside, police have made an arrest.

Investigators said 23-year-old Curtis Brown in is the man who took that van outside a Rockford funeral home back in January. A day later, the van was found but without the body.

It was eventually located in an alley in Chicago. Brown was arrested Sunday in Green Bay. He's charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and abuse of a corpse.