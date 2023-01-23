Van stolen from Rockford funeral home found in Chicago; body missing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A funeral home van with a body still inside was stolen in Rockford, and later found in Chicago, although the body was no longer in the van, police said.

Rockford Police said the van was stolen on Saturday from a local funeral home.

A dead adult's body was inside the van at the time.

The van was found Sunday night in Chicago, but Rockford police said the dead body was not inside the van when it was found.

"We are working with our Law Enforcement partners to continue the search," police said in a statement on Twitter.