Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest made in shooting of 16-year-old on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – An arrest was made in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old boy on the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line last month.

Elijah Russell, 23, of Chicago, is facing first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery charges for the Dec. 18 shooting in the 2300 block of East 79th Street, according to Chicago police. 

Russell was arrested by members of CPD and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.

He is expected in bond court on Friday.

The teen was shot in the ear and eye and told police he heard multiple shots. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 8:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.