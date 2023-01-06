Arrest made in shooting of 16-year-old on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) – An arrest was made in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old boy on the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line last month.

Elijah Russell, 23, of Chicago, is facing first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery charges for the Dec. 18 shooting in the 2300 block of East 79th Street, according to Chicago police.

Russell was arrested by members of CPD and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.

He is expected in bond court on Friday.

The teen was shot in the ear and eye and told police he heard multiple shots.