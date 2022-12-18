Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 16, wounded after shooting on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Teen shot, wounded on CTA Red Line Train; suspect in custody
Teen shot, wounded on CTA Red Line Train; suspect in custody 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot on a CTA Red Line train overnight.

Chicago police say it happened at the Cermak stop right near Chinatown around 2:05 a.m.

The victim was shot in the ear and eye and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Police say they were able to arrest a man who fit the description of the shooter and recovered a handgun from him.

Services have since resumed but expect residual delays from the police investigation.

Area One Detectives are investigating. 

Charges are pending.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 6:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.