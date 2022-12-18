Boy, 16, wounded after shooting on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot on a CTA Red Line train overnight.
Chicago police say it happened at the Cermak stop right near Chinatown around 2:05 a.m.
The victim was shot in the ear and eye and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
Police say they were able to arrest a man who fit the description of the shooter and recovered a handgun from him.
Services have since resumed but expect residual delays from the police investigation.
Area One Detectives are investigating.
Charges are pending.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.