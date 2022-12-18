Boy, 16, wounded after shooting on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot on a CTA Red Line train overnight.

Chicago police say it happened at the Cermak stop right near Chinatown around 2:05 a.m.

The victim was shot in the ear and eye and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Police say they were able to arrest a man who fit the description of the shooter and recovered a handgun from him.

Services have since resumed but expect residual delays from the police investigation.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

Charges are pending.