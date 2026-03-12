Aroma Park couple already planning to rebuild after devastating Kankakee County tornado

Two days after a devastating tornado ravaged their home and hundreds of other buildings in Kankakee County, an Aroma Park couple is already planning to rebuild, and not losing their sense of humor during a difficult time.

The couple credited their faith for getting them through some very tense moments as an EF3 tornado tore through their house and neighborhood.

Home feels unfamiliar from the inside and out for Allen and Brenda Gray; nothing like what Shaftsbury Road used to be.

"Lots of nails out here," Allen said. "Looks like a warzone."

He and his wife have lived in Aroma Park for 17 years.

"Quiet neighborhood until last Tuesday," Allen said.

Forever a team, they even faced a tornado together.

"We knew it was coming. We got the warnings, but you know how you think, 'I got a lot of time,'" Brenda said.

"Once I heard that hail breaking windows, I ran into the basement," Allen said.

An EF3 tornado roared above and turned the couple's home into something unrecognizable.

"Once it stopped and cleared, I went upstairs and tried to survey the damage. I mean, immediately, once I got upstairs, I could see the house opening from the roof, from the front of the house, and all over," Allen said.

They lost walls, windows, and a roof, not to mention rows of trees in the backyard. They also lost their garage and the cars parked inside.

"Insurance will probably replace hopefully both of them," Allen said.

Yet after all they lost, they hung onto their sense of humor.

"I made a joke. It's not funny, but I was telling my husband I wanted to knock out a few walls and add a couple of spaces, enlarge my kitchen. So, I guess we get to do that at this point," Brenda said.

Brenda and Allen already know they will rebuild in the same subdivision.

"Oh yeah, that's the plan," they both said.

A tornado has forced them to move out for now, but they know it's just temporary.

"I just trust that those that want to rebuild will; and then this will be that same calm, comforting subdivision that it always has been for us," Brenda said.

The Grays are staying in hotels for now and looking for longer-term housing, but they said they already have plans to rebuild on the same lot. They don't want to leave the neighborhood they love.