Armored truck robbed outside bank on Chicago's Southwest Side

Police, FBI investigate outside bank on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police late Tuesday were investigating what appeared to be the robbery of an armored van on the city's Southwest side.

Video from the scene showed a Brinks security van surrounded by police. The van was parked outside the Huntington Bank branch at 4160 S. Archer Ave. in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police scanner reports said the robbers took $50,000 to $90,000—as well as the driver's gun.

However, as of the 4 p.m. hour, the FBI had only said they are investigating an incident in the area.