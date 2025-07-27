Armed robbers target multiple people in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

Police issued a community alert Sunday about a string of armed robberies in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

In each incident, one to three robbers have approached the victims and demanded their property at gunpoint, police said. The robbers take the victims' property and flee either on foot or in a car that may be a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Many of the robberies happened in broad daylight.

The robberies happened at the following specific times and locations:

2400 block of East 78th Street on Friday, July 18, at 7:41 a.m.

7700 block of South Marquette Avenue on Friday, July 18, at 8:55 a.m.

2500 block of East 77th Street on Saturday, July 19, at 1 p.m.

7700 block of South Kingston Avenue on Sunday, July 20, at 9:44 a.m.

2400 block of East 78th Street on Friday, July 25, at 7:30 a.m.

7800 block of South South Shore Drive on Friday, July 25, at 12:10 p.m.

2500 block of East 79th Street on Saturday, July 26, at 7 a.m.

The robbers are described as three teenage boys or young men, ages 14 to 20, armed with handguns.

Anyone with information should call Calumet Area detectives at 312-747-8273, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-02-005CA.