10 people targeted within an hour in armed robberies on West, Northwest Sides

Chicago police issued an alert on Wednesday after 10 people were robbed at gunpoint on the city's West and Northwest Sides over the weekend.

Police said the robberies happened on Saturday, Nov. 1, between 3 and 4 a.m. in the South Lawndale and Hermosa neighborhoods.

In each incident, police said that two to four suspects dressed in black and dark-colored clothing and ski masks got out of a stolen silver Infiniti M37 and approached the victims while armed with handguns and rifles and demanded their belongings. They would then return to the stolen car and leave the scene.

Police said in several of the robberies, the victims were pistol-whipped by one of the suspects.

The armed robberies happened at the following times and locations:

South Lawndale

2700 block of South Avers Avenue at 3:05 a.m.

3700 block of West 25th Street at 03:10 a.m.

4000 block of West 26th Street at 3:15 a.m.

3100 block of South Springfield Avenue at 3:16 a.m.

3800 block of West 32nd Street at 3:17 a.m.

3100 block of South Harding Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

2300 block of South Pulaski Road around 3:30 a.m.

Hermosa

2100 block of North Kostner Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

1900 block of North Kostner Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

4400 block of West Armitage Avenue at 3:45 a.m..

Police are reminding the public never to resist a robbery, collect contact information from any available witnesses, and never to pursue an assailant — instead, provide police with any information.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253, Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number 25-CWP-033.