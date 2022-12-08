Watch CBS News
Police issue alert of multiple armed robberies on West, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning everyone about a series of early morning armed robberies that happened on the West and Northwest Sides.

Police say in each incident, a black KIA SUV pulled up and a gunman jumped out and demanded the victims' property.

Wednesday's sidewalk robberies took place near Bucktown, West Town, Belmont Central, Portage Park, and Austin - all happening in a four-hour time span.

Incident times and locations:

• 2400 block of W Fullerton Ave on December 7, 2022, at 2:08 a.m.

• 1500 block of N Ashland Ave on December 7, 2022, at 2:54 a.m.

• 2700 block of W Augusta Blvd on December 7, 2022, at 3:05 a.m.

• 1500 block of N Western Ave December 7, 2022, at 4:15 a.m.

• 2700 block of N Central Ave on December 7, 2022, at 4:21 a.m.

• 4000 block of N Central Ave on December 7, 2022, at 4:42 a.m.

• 5300 block W Berenice Ave on December 7, 2022, at 4:44 a.m.

• 5200 block of W North Ave on December 7, 2022, at 5:00 a.m.

• 2300 block of W Rice St on December 7, 2022, at 5:30 a.m.

• 3100 block of W Division St on December 7, 2022, at 5:44 a.m.

• 1600 block of N Cicero Ave on December 7, 2022, at 6:20 a.m.

The new community alert follows six similar robberies early Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The suspects followed the same approach, pulling up in a dark SUV, and robbing people on the sidewalk.

In these Humboldt Park robberies, the suspects pistol-whipped the victims in two of the incidents.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 6:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

