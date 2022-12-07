Six more armed robberies reported in rapid succession, this time in Humboldt Park

Six more armed robberies, this time in Humboldt Park

Six more armed robberies, this time in Humboldt Park

Six more armed robberies, this time in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday issued a community alert about six robberies that happened within a period of a few hours in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

We have been tracking a spree of robberies largely on the West, North, and Northwest sides since mid-November.

The latest robberies all happened Tuesday morning. Specifically, they happened at the following times and locations:

• 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street.

• 6:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Park Avenue.

• 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Huron Street.

• 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.

• 7 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Grand Avenue.

• 9:28 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Thomas Street.

In each incident, the robbers pulled up in a black or dark-colored sport-utility vehicle, came up tot eh victims, and demanded their property at gunpoint. The robbers pistol-whipped the victims in two of the incidents.

After the robberies, the assailants fled in the same vehicle. The robbers are boys or men between the ages of 13 and 35, wearing black clothing and black ski masks, and armed with black handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detective s at (312) 746-8253.

On Monday, CBS 2's Tara Molina reported on 40 violent robberies reported in Chicago in just the past three weeks.

The number of violent robberies in recent weeks has been averaging one per day. Eight of them happened early Monday morning in the Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village, Bucktown, and Logan Square areas within a period of an hour and a half.

At 5:20 a.m., three men got out of a dark-colored sedan and robbed a woman at gunpoint in the 1600 block of North Hermitage Avenue.

At 5:22 a.m., four men with guns robbed a man in the 1600 block of North Damen Avenue. They took his wallet and power tools and fled in a gray vehicle.

Around 5:25 a.m., three men stepped out of a black sedan and robbed a woman at gunpoint in the 2300 block of West North Avenue.

Also around 5:25 a.m., two men got out of a gray car and robbed a group of people in the 1600 block of North Ashland Avenue. Two of the victims, both women, called police after they arrived at work in the West Loop.

Around 5:35 a.m., two people exited a car and robbed a man at gunpoint in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

At 5:40 a.m., a man was sitting in a work truck in the 600 block of North Western Avenue when two robbers got out of a dark-colored vehicle and tried to take his property. They did not end up getting anything.

Also around 5:40 a.m., three robbers exited a dark-colored vehicle and held up two people at gunpoint the 2000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

At 6:29 a.m., a man was robbed at gunpoint in the 1700 block of North Western Avenue. The robbers took the man's wallet and cellphone and then threw the phone back at the victim.

Police also issued a warning about 10 armed robberies on Friday – three of them Ukrainian Village. Others occurred in the Heart of Chicago, Logan Square, Irving Park, and Hermosa communities.

This is on top of 22 other robberies since Nov. 14.

No one is in custody in connection with any of these robberies.