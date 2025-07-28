Chicago police seek 3 suspects in South Chicago armed robberies

Police are looking for a group of men who they said robbed multiple people at gunpoint in the South Chicago neighborhood this month.

The robberies happened during the morning and afternoon hours between July 18 and July 26.

Chicago police said three people would approach the victims, display handguns, and take their belongings before fleeing either on foot or in a dark-in-color four-door sedan.

Incident times and locations:

2400 block of East 78th Street on July 18, at 7:41 a.m.

7700 block of South Marquette Avenue on July 18, at 8:55 a.m.

2500 block of East 77th Street on July 19, at 1:00 p.m.

7700 block of South Kingston Avenue on July 20, at 9:44 a.m.

2400 block of East 78th Street on July 25, at 7:30 a.m.

7800 block of S. South Shore Drive July 25, at 12:10 p.m.

2500 block of East 79th Street on July 26, at 7:00 a.m.

Police were not able to provide a detailed description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P2502005CA.