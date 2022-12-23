Police investigate string of armed robberies on Near Northwest and West Sides

Police warn of string of armed robberies on Near Northwest, West Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An alert for residents on Chicago's Near Northwest and West Sides following a string of armed robberies Friday morning.

At least eight robberies were reported between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Police say two to three men got out of a silver Toyota SUV, approached victims standing on a sidewalk, and demanded their property at gunpoint.

In one of the robberies, three men got out of a green Jeep SUV.

No one was hurt in either incident.

The suspects got away with wallet cash and cell phones.

Area Three detectives are investigating.