Police investigate string of armed robberies on Near Northwest and West Sides

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An alert for residents on Chicago's Near Northwest and West Sides following a string of armed robberies Friday morning. 

At least eight robberies were reported between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Police say two to three men got out of a silver Toyota SUV, approached victims standing on a sidewalk, and demanded their property at gunpoint.

In one of the robberies, three men got out of a green Jeep SUV.

No one was hurt in either incident.

The suspects got away with wallet cash and cell phones.

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

First published on December 23, 2022 / 5:30 AM

