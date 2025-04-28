Watch CBS News
Chicago police warn of armed robberies, including food delivery, rideshare drivers on West Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Chicago police issued an alert about a string of armed robberies, including food delivery and rideshare drivers, in East Garfield Park over the weekend.

The robberies occurred in the afternoon and evening. Three occurred in the 300 block of South Whipple Avenue on Friday and Sunday, and another in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard on Saturday.

In one incident, two people were robbed at gunpoint as they were moving furniture from a residence to their vehicle by three armed males.

In another incident, a food delivery driver was robbed as he sat inside his vehicle while awaiting his next delivery. A second food delivery driver was robbed as he delivered food on the same block shortly after.

In the latest incident, a rideshare driver was shot during an attempted carjacking.

Police described the suspects as one to three Black men between 16 and 20 years of age, between 5-feet-6 and 5-feet-9, and weighing 130 to 170 pounds. They were last seen wearing black face masks, a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers. One of the robbers has a tattoo above the right eyebrow.

Residents are advised never to confront or pursue a fleeing assailant, remember any unique physical characteristics such as scars or a limp, and request any contact information from witnesses at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number 25-4-012.

