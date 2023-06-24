CPD issue 2 separate alerts of armed robberies across multiple Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued two separate warnings of armed robberies across the city.

The first set of robberies happened during the evening hours on Thursday and Friday in the Gage Park Neighborhood.

Police say four men approached victims while displaying handguns and demanded their property. The thieves then fled the scene in a dark-blue sedan – possibly an Acura or Honda with a temporary plate.

The robberies occurred at the following locations and times:

· 5200 Block of South Albany Avenue on June 22 at 8:10 p.m.

· 5200 Block of South Rockwell Street on June 23 at 8:00 p.m.

· 5800 Block of South Maplewood Avenue on June 23 at 8:06 p.m.

The suspects were described as African American men between 18 to 25 years of age, standing between 5 feet 9 to 11 inches. They were wearing ski masks and dark clothing while armed with handguns.

In a separate string of armed robberies, victims were targeted by four to five men during the evening and early morning hours in the West Town, Heart of Chicago, and Near North Side neighborhoods. The latest robberies happened Saturday morning.

The victims were approached on the street by the thieves who displayed a handgun and demanded their cellphones, and purses or bags, police said.

They were last seen driving a red sedan and, in some incidents, additional vehicles.

Those robberies happened at the following locations:

· 1800 block of West Grand Avenue June 23 at 10:00 p.m.

· 1900 block of West Ohio Street June 23 at 10:15 p.m.

· 200 block of West Institute Place June 23 at 11:50 p.m.

· 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue June 24 at 12:05 a.m.

· 1300 block of North Paulina Street June 24 at 12:07 a.m.

· 1900 block of 21st Street June 24 at 7:10 a.m.

The suspects in these robberies were described as African American men between 20-25 years of age wearing dark clothing and armed with black semi-automatic handguns and rifles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One

(312) 747-8384 and Area Three at 312-744-8263.