Crime

Armed robber has struck multiple times in Chicago's Roseland community, police say

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police issued a community alert Sunday about a rash of armed robberies in recent days in the Roseland community.

In each incident, a man holds up the victims with a black handgun or a silver revolver, police said. He announces a robbery and takes personal property.

In some of the incidents, police said, the man fled on a lime green motorized scooter.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations, largely in the Rosemoor section of the Roseland community area:

  • 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue.
  • 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, in the 0-99 block of East 109th Street.
  • 8:19 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, in the 10400 block of South Michigan Avenue.
  • 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, in the 10400 block of South Prairie Avenue.

Police described the robber as a Black male between 16 and 22 years of age, wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, gray sweat pants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information should call Calumet Area detectives at 312-747-8273, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-02-027.

