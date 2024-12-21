Watch CBS News
Armed robber steals money from suburban Chicago hotel, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — A man robbed a hotel at gunpoint early Saturday morning in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, according to police.

Around 3:17 a.m., Buffalo Grove Police responded to the Extended Stay America at 1525 Busch Parkways for the report of an armed robbery.
 
Witnesses said the suspect approached the front desk, jumped over the counter, and demanded money while displaying a handgun. He then left the scene, heading eastbound across Milwaukee Avenue on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect, who remains at large, was described as a white or Hispanic man with an Eastern European accent who was wearing a red jacket, grey pants, and light-colored shoes.
 
Investigation into the robbery remains ongoing. Anyone with information can call 847-459-2560.

