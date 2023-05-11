Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged in armed carjacking in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested and charged in connection to a carjacking in Englewood earlier this week.

On Wednesday, police arrested Samuel Harris, 23, in the 1100 block of South State Street.

They say he was identified as the person who took a car from a 45-year-old man at gunpoint on Tuesday, in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street around 2:40 a.m.

Harris was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license, and was issued one traffic citation.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.                           

