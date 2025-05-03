Charges pending after argument leads to mass stabbing in Chicago Lawn neighborhood

5 hurt after argument leads to mass stabbing in Chicago Lawn

Five people were hurt overnight after an argument led to a mass stabbing in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

It happened just after midnight in the 6200 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

According to Chicago police, officers responded to a call of multiple people stabbed. They learned that two groups of people were arguing before it turned into a fight when a woman, 29, pulled out a sharp object and wounded multiple people.

A 47-year-old man was stabbed in his left eye and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man suffered a cut to the face and was also taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

A 37-year-old man was stabbed in his left hand and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A 36-year-old male suffered cuts to his head and back and refused medical treatment.

A woman of unknown age suffered a cut to the forehead and also refused medical attention.

Additionally, during the fight, another woman, a 47-year-old, punched several people about the body, police said.

Responding officers placed both women in custody. One of them suffered eye irritation after being sprayed with something during the brawl and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Charges are pending.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the incident.