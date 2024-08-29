Archdiocese of Chicago to offer natural, eco-friendly burial options for first time in Illinois

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) —The Archdiocese of Chicago announced on Thursday that for the first time, Catholics in Illinois will have the option to receive a natural, eco-friendly burial that also aligns with Catholic teachings.

The new plot will be at the Meadows of St. Kateri at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery at 1185 W. Algonquin Rd. in Palatine. It will be named after Saint Kateri, the first Native American to be recognized as a saint by the Catholic Church and the patroness of the environment.

The new option was said to provide families with new and meaningful ways to honor their loved ones. It will feature winding walking trails, native plants, and a mixture of meadow and forest terrain meant for quiet reflection and connection to nature.

The archdiocese said natural burials, or green burials, emphasize simplicity and environmental responsibility by allowing the body to return to the earth naturally. The practice aligns with Catholic teachings on the sanctity of life and respect for the environment and honors the Catholic faith in the resurrection — the cycle of death and rebirth.

The archdiocese says the burials are a reflection of a growing environmental consciousness among Americans.

An outdoor noon Mass and blessing of the site and tours will take place on Sunday, Sept. 8, followed by tours.

More information about natural burials and other burial options offered by the Catholic Cemeteries is available on the Archdiocese of Chicago website.