Archdiocese of Chicago announced closures of 6 schools later this year

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced that six schools will be closing at the end of this academic year.

According to the Superintendent of Schools, Greg Richmond, low enrollment and ongoing deficits led to the decision to close the schools after months of discussion.

"We made these decisions with heavy hearts after months of discussions with each school. We know the importance of these schools in each community. Unfortunately, the enrollment of each school is too low, and the ongoing deficits are too high. Many people have worked hard at each school to raise money and try to boost enrollment. We recognize and value those efforts but, in the end, the schools were not able to close the gaps and they are no longer sustainable," he said.

The impacted schools include:

Our Lady of Humility, Beach Park

St. Bruno and Richard, Chicago

St. Hubert, Hoffman Estates

St. Jerome, Chicago

St. Francis Borgia, Chicago

St. Stanislaus Kostka, Chicago

The schools will continue to run normally throughout the remainder of the academic year.

The archdiocese said it will assist families with enrolling in another Catholic school and help teachers and staff find employment at other schools within the archdiocese.