Parents fight to keep St. Hubert Catholic School in Hoffman Estates from closing

A group of concerned parents is fighting to keep St. Hubert Catholic School from closing.

The school has been in Hoffman Estates for 65 years.

Parents said the Archdiocese of Chicago has not committed to keeping it open beyond this school year, even though they just raised $282,000 to help with operating expenses.

They are now calling for a 90-day moratorium on any decisions regarding the school's future and an audit of the school's finances.

"We are asking for time and courageous leadership to pursue a future that protects children's mental health, strengthens families, and allows this community to continue forming young people who would serve and lead with integrity," one parent said.

The archdiocese said it has been in frequent contact with school leaders and parish families over the last two years, and has made efforts to stabilize the school's enrollment and finances.

Full statement from the Archdiocese of Chicago Office of Catholic Schools

"The Archdiocese of Chicago Office of Catholic Schools has been in frequent dialogue with St. Hubert School and its parish, Holy Archangels. Over the past two years, we have met seven times with groups including the pastor, school principal, finance council, school board, and school and parish families in an effort to stabilize enrollment and school financials. During this school year, we have talked with the pastor and principal on multiple occasions and repeatedly corresponded with school families via email and phone calls."