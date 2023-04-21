Appeals court overturns sentence of DuPage kennel owner where fire killed 29 dogs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois state appeals court has overturned the sentence of the owners of a DuPage County animal kennel where a fire killed 29 dogs.
It happened back in 2019 at D & D Kennels in West Chicago. In 2021, Garrett Mercado was sentenced to six years probation, the harshest penalty legally allowed for animal cruelty and neglect.
Now, a judge has ruled that was too much time.
