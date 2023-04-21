Watch CBS News
Appeals court overturns sentence of DuPage kennel owner where fire killed 29 dogs

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois state appeals court has overturned the sentence of the owners of a DuPage County animal kennel where a fire killed 29 dogs.

It happened back in 2019 at D & D Kennels in West Chicago. In 2021, Garrett Mercado was sentenced to six years probation, the harshest penalty legally allowed for animal cruelty and neglect.

Now, a judge has ruled that was too much time.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 6:22 PM

