Appeals court overturns sentence of DuPage kennel owner where fire killed 29 dogs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois state appeals court has overturned the sentence of the owners of a DuPage County animal kennel where a fire killed 29 dogs.

It happened back in 2019 at D & D Kennels in West Chicago. In 2021, Garrett Mercado was sentenced to six years probation, the harshest penalty legally allowed for animal cruelty and neglect.

Now, a judge has ruled that was too much time.

