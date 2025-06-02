Antonio McDowell becomes 51st man exonerated in wrongful conviction linked to disgraced ex-CPD detective

Antonio McDowell exonerated after being framed for murder by former CPD detective

A man whose murder conviction was tied to disgraced former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara is now free following a judge's decision Monday morning.

Antonio McDowell's lawyers said he was sentenced to 103 years in prison after being framed for murder by the now-retired Guevara.

McDowell, who spent 23 years in prison, had his conviction vacated last month. On Monday, a judge dismissed the case entirely, exonerating him.

McDowell is the 51st person to be exonerated in a case Guevara led. It is also the second post-conviction hearing in a case tied to Guevara since State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke took office, with both convictions being vacated.