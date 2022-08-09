Cook County prosecutors clearing 8 murder convictions linked to disgraced CPD Detective Reynaldo Guevara

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office is asking judges to vacate eight murder convictions tied to disgraced former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.

"We no longer believe in the validity of these convictions or the credibility of the evidence of these convictions," Foxx said Tuesday morning as prosecutors were in multiple courtrooms at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, asking judges to clear eight people whose convictions were linked to Guevara, who has been accused of routinely manufacturing false evidence and framing innocent people.

Foxx said her office has been looking into Guevara's cases since 2019, and the unprecedented move of vacating multiple murder convictions in a single day is another step toward restoring justice for Guevara's victims.

"Rebuilding community trust requires that when we find an injustice, we work diligently to correct it," Foxx said.

Foxx said her office will no longer oppose post-conviction litigation for eight people seeking to clear their names, three of whom are still in prison for murder convictions tied to Guevara's misconduct.

Wearing the shirts bearing the faces of loved ones they say were wrongly convicted, family members gathered inside the courtrooms where those cases were being heard on Tuesday.

Guevara is accused of coercing false confessions and manufacturing evidence, and dozens of other cases tied to that misconduct already have been thrown out.

Last month, two brothers who spent 25 years behind bars for murder were released after their cases were overturned. They have said Guevara framed them, and prosecutors have said they would not seek to try them again.

Days later, Eruby Abrego also was released from prison, after spending 23 years behind bars for a double murder he didn't commit.