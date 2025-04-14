Antisemitic graffiti found on several buildings at Northwestern University

An investigation has been launched at Northwestern University, after someone vandalized several buildings on campus with antisemitic graffiti.

In a letter to university community members, Northwestern President Michael Schill wrote that a group of people vandalized several buildings on the university's Evanston campus — spray-painting "antisemitic slogans and hate-filled language."

"The fact that these acts occurred during the commencement of the Passover holiday makes these disgusting statements all the more despicable," Schill wrote.

Northwestern said it is using surveillance video and forensics to identify the suspects.

"If these individuals are current Northwestern students, they will be immediately suspended and face full disciplinary proceedings under University policies, as well as criminal charges under the law," Schill wrote.

Schill also noted that he held a Passover Seder in his home hours before the vandalism happened. At the Seder, he and others discussed the challenges that Northwestern faces as a university and that society at large also faces. He wrote that there is optimism for days ahead, "despite the actions of a few who work to erode that hope."

Schill also noted that Northwestern published its Progress Report on University Efforts to Combat Antisemitism just last month.

Schill asked members of the Northwestern community to come forward with any information that might help them solve the case by calling Northwestern University police at 847-491-3456, or filing a report online with the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance. Schill noted that both of these actions can be taken anonymously.