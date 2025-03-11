Ed. Dept. sends letters to Northwestern, Illinois Wesleyan amid investigation into "antisemitic discrimination"

The Department of Education is warning 60 colleges and universities currently under federal scrutiny for "antisemitic discrimination and harassment" that they could face consequences if they don't fulfill obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Northwestern University is among the schools the Department of Education alleged to have failed to protect Jewish students from antisemitic harassment.

This investigation stems from what the Department of Education calls "explosions of antisemitism" on college campuses in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. The initial report cited Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which protects individuals from discrimination based on national origin and applies to schools and institutions of higher learning that receive federal funding.

Northwestern University was one of five schools initially under investigation.

Federal officials say 55 more universities have received complaints. Some of those schools that got the letter from the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights include Northwestern and Illinois Wesleyan University, along with Columbia, Harvard, Yale and UC Berkeley.

"The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better," Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said.

During campus protests last spring, Palestinian supporters called for an end to the war in Gaza and urged universities to divest from companies with ties to Israel. In response, Northwestern implemented new policies, banning overnight demonstrations, requiring students to remove face coverings, and creating a new intimidation standard.

Northwestern President Michael Schill testified on Capitol Hill as lawmakers pushed for accountability.

In his first 100 days in office, President Trump signed an executive order calling for aggressive action against antisemitism on college campuses, even threatening to cancel visas for pro-Palestinian protestors. Meanwhile, this week protests have grown in NYC after Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil was arrested. A judge on Monday blocked that student's deportation.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Northwestern University Illinois Wesleyan University for their response to this federal warning.