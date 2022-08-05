Another motion in R. Kelly case claims misconduct by former lead prosecutor

Former prosecutor in R. Kelly case again accused of misconduct

CHICAGO (CBS) – There was more pre-trial drama on Friday in R. Kelly's federal child pornography trial.

Attorneys for co-defendant Derrell McDavid, Kelly's former business manager, claimed the former lead prosecutor in the case had an inappropriate relationship with a key witness.

They said Assistant U.S. Attorney Angel Krull made undisclosed calls and had a personal meeting with an alleged victim.

They also clamed Krull had the victim listed "as boss baby" in her phone, and told the victim she was "beautiful."

This is the second motion filed this week accusing Krull of misconduct.

Krull is no longer affiliated with the case.