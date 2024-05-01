Another carnival called off in Chicago's northwest suburbs; safety concerns cited

HUNTLEY, Ill. (CBS) -- The Village of Huntley has abruptly canceled a carnival that had been planned for this weekend.

The Huntley Police Department cited safety concerns in the decision to call off the Citius Illinois Baseball and More Brewing carnival. Police did not elaborate.

The carnival had been scheduled for this coming Friday through Sunday in the northwest suburb.

This comes days after a carnival in Lake in the Hills, about five miles to the east, was shut down because of unruly crowds.

Police said people ran across the road and from the carnival Saturday night. Multiple fights broke out, but there were no reports of gunshots or injuries.

The Algonquin and Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce says the unexpected surge in attendance, fueled by Saturday's beautiful weather, led to overcrowding, including a large number of unchaperoned teens who came to the carnival and shopping centers in the area.

The carnival was scheduled to reopen on Sunday but was not permitted to do so following a decision by the chief of police and the Village of Lake in the Hills.