Unruly crowds cause carnival to shut down in Chicago northwest suburb

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — A carnival in Lake in the Hills had to be shut down Saturday night because of unruly crowds.

Algonquin police say people were running across the road and from the carnival near Randall and Algonquin.

Multiple fights broke out at the carnival, but there were no reports of gunshots or injuries.

The Algonquin and Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce says the unexpected surge in attendance, fuelled by the beautiful weather, led to overcrowding, including a large number of unchaperoned teens who came to the carnival and shopping centers in the area. 

April 28, 2024

